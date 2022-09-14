YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding regarding Punxsy sewer payments at their meeting Wednesday.
Lily Cameron, Young Township supervisors vice chair, said the township was going to formalize an agreement with Punxsy for the EDU rate for sewage.
“We agree to pay Punxsutawney $17.57 per EDU for sewage treatment, and that will take it back to January, and we’ll continue with the installation and calibration of flow meters once we get those in,” Cameron said. “We went with the engineer last week and walked along to see what kind of flow meters we’ll need for each one, and at that point payment will be based of the actual flow going into the sewage treatment plant.”
Cameron said there increase of $9 per month for sewage across the board for businesses and residents.