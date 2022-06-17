YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors ended up paying for the demolition of the Doug Stello house since they were unable to get the bank or anyone else to pay for the demolition, which amounted to nearly $10,000.
Tom Barber, secretary/treasurer, said at this week’s meeting that the township is putting a lien on the property so it can retrieve its money.
Barber said originally the family was going to pay to tear down the fire-damaged house, until the bank stepped in.
There was more discussion about the garbage that has been spread around the property and remains.