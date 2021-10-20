YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors held a special meeting on Tuesday to continue the discussion regarding the proposed rate increase from Punxsutawney borough to treat the sewage at its sewage treatment plant.
Mike Defelice, chair, said that before they supervisors have any more discussion regarding the increase, they need to obtain more information.
At the Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting on Oct. 11, members voted to increase sewer rates across the board to the townships and property owners and residents in Punxsutawney borough.