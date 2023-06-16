YOUNG TWP. — This week’s Young Township supervisors meeting was quite contentious, with numerous disagreements brought about due to right-to-know requests that were made.
Rose Handyside, former supervisor, said that everything she was going to present she obtained with right-to-know requests, and it’s exactly what Tom Barber, secretary, gave her.
“The first thing I want to get to are the eight pay stubs I have of Tom’s, and he told me in a meeting he was only going to get 32 hours a week and he has not been under 40 in those eight,” Handyside said. “He has 1.5 overtime, three hours of overtime and a couple of more including holiday pay.”
Handyside said the secretary prior to him worked 32 hours and had to do payroll as well.
“I’m questioning why so many hours?” Handyside asked. “He was getting 32 hours so he can get his benefits.”
Lillian Cameron, supervisors chair, said they’ll address those eight pay stubs at the next meeting.
Handyside said she also had paperwork from Billett Electric for repairing the lights in the back of the municipal building for $1,270.60.
She also brought up the roof repairs, saying there was a discrepancy in the costs and receipts.
Barber said that Handyside was not reading it correctly. He said Dave’s Metal Roofing did it for $19,009, and then they had to replace the insulation because it had been allowed to leak for six years.
Handyside said that when she adds it up, it’s $30,000 off.
Barber said that it’s not $30,000 off; that was replacement cost.
“I can’t help it that you don’t know math; I did it my way and you did it your way and it came out with the amount we saved,” Barber said.
Handyside said she wasn’t going to argue with him and those were the amounts it came to.
Barber said it was a standoff.
“You’re making accusations, so we have to answer your questions,” Barber said.
Handyside said the township made $22,000 on a boom mower.
“The vehicle would come out of the vehicle fund, not the general fund,” Handyside said.
Supervisor candidate Diane Powell said she was told no one tars and chips roads anymore.
“So I investigated McCalmont, Bell, Perry and the borough of Punxsutawney; all had ads in the paper on tar and chipping,” Powell said. “Tar and chipping, I looked it up, it’s a lot cheaper than paving.”
Powell said that all of these roads are falling apart because the township is not keeping up with them, and they are going to be beyond repair.
Ron Heitzenrater, supervisor, asked how many years the roads were tarred and chipped, and the answer was every other year.
Sam Farcus, former supervisor, said they tarred and chipped every three years.
Heitzenrater said tarring and chipping is about two-thirds of paving.
“Tar and chipping is every three years, while paving lasts eight years,” Heitzenrater said. “You’d have to do tar and chipping three or four times while the paving you would do once.”
Later in the meeting, Tom Barber stepped away from being the secretary to make a comment as a citizen.
“For six years now, a certain person has wanted me gone. I made it six years. I said as long as Mike Defelice had his term, I would be his secretary,” Barber said. “He passed away this year, and I was ready to move on, but since she wants to get rid of me, I think I’ll stay longer.”
Barber said that he filed a right-to-know personally on wages, and back in 2018, they had a person hired as a road crew at $13.50 an hour, which is $28,000 a year.
He said a year later, that person was making $39,400. He said it took him six years to get close to that amount.
Barber said he’s going to file more right-to-knows, and “the fight is on.”
Powell asked about the cost of Keller Engineering for the Walston Recreation Area and whether it came from a grant.
Cameron said the township pays them.
Powell said that’s $29,000.
Cameron said the township must have parks and recreation, according to the Second Class Township Codes.
“We’re not going to pass up a $250,000 grant for the citizens of Young Township and the children; it’s ridiculous,” Cameron said. “We’re having fundraisers to help pay for it.”
“We’re here for the residents of Young Township and we want to fix the Adrian Park as well,” she added. “We’re not here for our own benefit.”
Cameron said that Handyside didn’t abstain on that vote for a family member in 2018.
“This whole thing is getting out of hand, these accusations and stuff,” Cameron said. “We’re not here to go against anybody; we’re here for the citizens of Young Township. ... “This township has been run smoothly. I was here when the auditor was here, and they could not get over how everything was in order.”