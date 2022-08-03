PUNXSUTAWNEY — Residents of Punxsutawney Borough and Young Township were introduced to plans for a halfway house in the area at a public meeting on Wednesday.
Scott North, Jefferson County commissioner, hosted the information meeting at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.
“What I hope to achieve is a better understanding of what the plans are, what the operations are going to be,” North said. “We know what a halfway house is intended for and we need to understand what that is, the impact on our community, what their role is, responsibility, and what we can expect from them.”
Firetree, Ltd., the company spearheading the project, was given the floor to talk about the proposal.
George Bishop, corporate counsel, thanked everyone for coming out to the community center.
“I do appreciate that many of you might have concerns or might have heard some rumors about what might be going in at 844 S. Main St. Ext., so we wanted to hold this meeting to explain that to you and let everyone know exactly what Firetree is and what we’re going to be doing at that property and why we think it’s a good thing for the county,” he said. “Firetree is a Pennsylvania corporation; we’ve been around since 1990 and opened our first facility in Harrisburg, and that was a halfway house that catered to specifically federal inmates coming out of federal penitentiaries.”
Bishop said that is not what they’re going to be doing in Jefferson County.
Firetree also opened a drug and alcohol rehab facility in Conewego Township in 1994.
“Both of those facilities started from our founders, who saw a need for this kind of transitional living facility assistance,” Bishop said, “for people who were incarcerated because of drug and alcohol problems and couldn’t get themselves out of the system.”
Bishop presented the program description for New Way of Life in Jefferson County:
• Clients stay for three to six months.
• Clients engage in a combination of in-house treatment through individual and group counseling sessions, cognitive, behavioral and other evidence-based methods of treatment to address cognitive distortions which inhibit awareness and thinking errors which contribute to poor decision choices.
• Clients also engage in life skills training that prepares them to successfully re-enter their communities.
• At all times, clients are monitored by and accountable to trained staff.
• All Firetree counselors are approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs (DDAP).
• New Way of Life Jefferson will be licensed by DDAP and subject to annual inspections by that agency, along with a number of other governmental and private agencies.