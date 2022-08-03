Young Township halfway house

Pictured is the proposed location of a halfway house in Young Township, Jefferson County. A public information session on the plans was held Wednesday at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY  — Residents of Punxsutawney Borough and Young Township were introduced to plans for a halfway house in the area at a public meeting on Wednesday.

Scott North, Jefferson County commissioner, hosted the information meeting at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.

Tags

Recommended for you