YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors reported that they had another meeting with Punxsutawney Borough regarding the sewer rates.
Lillian Cameron, Young Township supervisors chair, said that the meeting was held Aug. 23 with the Punxsutawney Borough Council president; EADS Group, Inc. engineers; sewage treatment plant manager; attorney Patrick Lavelle, representing Punxsy; Young Township arbitration attorney John Bench; Keller Engineers, representing Young and Bell Townships; Tom barber, Young Township secretary; and Bell Township supervisor Jeff Kromer and Kathi Kromer, secretary.