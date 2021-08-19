YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the some of the issues that were brought up regarding the hours and number of positions that are held by Tom Barber, secretary/treasurer, and how he was paid for the two.
Former supervisor Rose Handyside made the claims at the Aug. 11 supervisors meeting.
Barber spoke about his job and how he has saved the township money.
“My value to the township is as follows. We shed $12,000 per year on employee health insurance,” Barber said, “$10,000 a year on building, vehicle liability insurance, collected $56,000 of delinquent sewage bills, $20,000 on the demolition of the Stello house, and computer programming $1,500.”
Barber said he saved $2,800 on attorney fees; $43,000 on Adrian Road paving and $23,000 on employee wages for sewage reports.
He said the total is $168,300, and his wage this year will be approximately $21,840, which is lower than the wages for secretaries in the past eight years.
“Doing the math would mean that I would work for eight years before I cost the township taxpayers a dime,” he said.
Mike Defelice, supervisor chair, talked about the many projects since he’s been on the board and all of the money the township has saved.
“The finances of the township and the way they are running, I don’t feel we have anything to be ashamed of,” Defelice said.