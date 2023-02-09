YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors had a long discussion at this week’s meeting regarding a proposed injection well that is going to be drilled in the area.
The supervisors heard from a number of residents on the injection well, which is being permitted with the Environmental Protection Agency on property located across from the township’s municipal building.
Ken Parsons spoke first, as he was most familiar with the permit application.
He said the consensus is that installation of an injection well may create problems including but not limited to contamination of well water, mine subsidence, unsafe traffic conditions on Walston Road and noise pollution.
The EPA is holding a virtual meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Concerned citizens may attend by calling in to 484-352-3221