Young Twp.

Young Township Municipal Building. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors had a long discussion at this week’s meeting regarding a proposed injection well that is going to be drilled in the area. 

The supervisors heard from a number of residents on the injection well, which is being permitted with the Environmental Protection Agency on property located across from the township’s municipal building.

