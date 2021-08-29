PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsustugo drove Reyes' next pitch deep to right.
“I was really only thinking about hitting a hard ball,” said Tsustugo, who has homered five times on nine hits since signing with the Pirates on Aug. 16. “It’s really comfortable for me. The manager, the staff, my teammates. We joke around a lot and make it a really nice environment for me. It was really easy for me to transition in this team.”