YOUNG TOWNSHIP — The We Care Pregnancy Center will hold its fourth annual yard sale at the First Church of God gymnasium today and Saturday.
Rachel Himes, We Care director, said the sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Himes said they hope to build on the great success of their previous three years.
“We invite shoppers to join us during those hours, at their convenience, and at this time, masks are at the shoppers’ discretion,” Himes said, adding that the yard sale is unique in several ways.
“We don’t price our items; this event is about charity, not just sales,” she said. “So our shoppers get great products, many brand new, and we only ask that you make a donation that you believe to be fair.”