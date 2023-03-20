DUBOIS — If you were at the DuBois Country Club on Saturday night, then you were lucky enough to see a spectacle of international proportions as WPAL DuBois hosted Team Ireland from Cork County in the St. Paddy’s Day Showdown.
The weekend kicked off on Friday morning as DuBois Mayor Eddie Walsh read the following proclamation to welcome the team:
“Whereas, the Golden Gloves Boxing Club was established in 2018 in County Cork, Ireland; and Whereas, the Golden Gloves Boxing Cork is affiliated with the Irish American Boxing Association (IABA); and Whereas, the Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork members are led by head coach John Morrissey, along with three assistant coaches; and Whereas, the Golden Gloves Boxing Club will box against Team 814 out of DuBois, Pennsylvania, at the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL DuBois) with the Team 814 hosting the boxing card event at the DuBois Country Club, located at 10 Lakeside Ave, DuBois, Pennsylvania on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Now Therefore, be it resolved that the Mayor and City Council of the City of DuBois warmly welcomes the boxers, coaches, family, and friends to this event; and wish them luck. In Witness thereof, we have set our hands and caused the official seal of the City of DuBois, Pennsylvania, to be affixed this ninth day of march, in the year of our Lord 2023.”