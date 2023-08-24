BIG RUN — The Big Run Sewage Treatment Plant is in need of some upgrades.
George Bedell, Big Run Borough Council president and member of the sewer authority, said at this week’s council meeting that they need to purchase a new alarm system for the sewage plant’s pumps.
“They are worn out, as they’ve been there from day one,” Bedell said. “We’ve had them serviced, and when they don’t run the alarm tells us they aren’t working.”
He said when it doesn’t pump, it backs up.
“It began as $30,000 to replace on Saturday, and I figured that was too much money for the Borough of Big Run,” Bedell said. “We bought what we needed, and I didn’t want us to raise the rates for everyone.”
He asked if they could get some of the borough’s COVID-19 money to help out.