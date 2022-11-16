Women’s Conference to be held at First United Methodist Church

Preparing for a Women’s Conference at Punxsutawney First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney. (From left): Lt. Stacy Stacy, Punxsutawney Salvation Army and Elizabeth Gruver, First united Methodist Church.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Women’s One Day Conference will be happening on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Punxsutawney.

The title of the conference is “Blessed is She” a one day women’s event.

