Wolf, Buttigieg announce Pennsylvania to receive $1.6B to fix bridges

PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf recently stood alongside U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to launch the largest bridge formula program in American history, made possible by the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Pennsylvania is set to receive $1.6 billion to fix more than 3,000 bridges across the commonwealth.
“This is a historic investment for Pennsylvania, and for our nation,” said Wolf. “Thank you to the Biden administration for their steadfast leadership and for their commitment to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Strong infrastructure is critical to the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians, especially strong, safe bridges. Bridges are the lifelines that connect our communities to one another, while modern, reliable infrastructure is essential for Pennsylvania-based businesses to expand.