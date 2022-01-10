PUNXSUTAWNEY- The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center has announced that WJAC-TV chief meteorologist Tony Martin is its 2022 inductee into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame.
Martin will join other prominent previously-inducted meteorologists and scientists including Erik Salna of the International Hurricane Research Center at Florida International University and the Weather Channel’s Jen Carfagno.
Tony Martin grew up in the Johnstown area in the town of Windber, and returned to the area after living with his family in Pittsburgh for 12 years. He recalls that even as a youngster he had a great fascination with the weather.