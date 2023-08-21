BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Eric May spoke to the school board on Monday regarding changes in busing for this year.
He said a robocall, email and text were sent out to district families regarding the difficulties the district is facing right now in regard to transportation.
He said there are many complicating factors that go into routing students on buses and vans, as they are trying to achieve efficiency in regard to personnel, fuel and time.
He said the district uses software to plan routes for vans and buses, and since the district has recently made a transition from one student information system to another, the district felt that it was the right time to make a switch to new routing software, which they invested in this summer.
He said they are hoping to get all of the kinks worked out before school officially starts on Wednesday morning.
He said instead of postcards, which some families felt were too public, they sent emails informing families of such information as bus numbers, bus times, etc. He said some of the times still aren’t right and the district faces the problem of not having adequate or correct contact information for parents. He said getting the right contact information is something families can do to help get the school year up and running as smooth as possible. He said the district is increasingly using email to get things like bus information out to families, and the district needs people to have email addresses and share those addresses with the district.
He said they are doing their best to get caught up with the transportation issues.