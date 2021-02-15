PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two full weeks after Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction of six more weeks of winter weather, those who live in the area may be wondering if the wintry mix will ever end.
Late Sunday and in the early hours of Monday morning, a first wave of precipitation moved through, leaving an icy coating on many surfaces and a bit of snow behind, but the NWS warned after that moved through that the second band would be heavier and would hit the area Monday evening.
The area will see a reprieve from the precipitation this afternoon and Wednesday, but for those hoping to be done shoveling for a while, the forecast isn't promising, as the NWS is calling for snow, heavy at times, Wednesday night through Thursday.
For more, see Tuesday's edition of The Spirit.