Winter storm brings heavy snow to Punxsy area

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Old Man Winter has returned with a vengeance to our area, with the whole of Jefferson County exp-
eriencing significant snowfall that came with a nationwide winter weather event on Sunday into Monday.
Jefferson County Emergency Services director Tracy Zents said the whole county had pretty much uniform snowfall totals.
“It was a significant event, one that we haven’t had for quite a few years here. It pretty well impacted the entire county with the same amount of snowfall. We were seeing on average anywhere from 10 to 11 inches of snow county-wide. Some areas got a little bit, but that was pretty much the average,” Zents said.