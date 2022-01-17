Winter storm brings heavy snow to Punxsy area

Winter Storm Izzy swept through Pennsylvania beginning Sunday, resulting in heavy snowfall throughout the state, including in Punxsutawney, where a thick blanket still remained late Monday evening.

 Photo by Justin Felgar/The Punxsutawney Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Old Man Winter has returned with a vengeance to our area, with the whole of Jefferson County exp-

eriencing significant snowfall that came with a nationwide winter weather event on Sunday into Monday. 

Jefferson County Emergency Services director Tracy Zents said the whole county had pretty much uniform snowfall totals.

“It was a significant event, one that we haven’t had for quite a few years here. It pretty well impacted the entire county with the same amount of snowfall. We were seeing on average anywhere from 10 to 11 inches of snow county-wide. Some areas got a little bit, but that was pretty much the average,” Zents said.

