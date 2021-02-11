PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School Winter Queen and Princess will be crowned Friday afternoon in the Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium at the school.
The seniors nominated Kaitlin Brauer, Bella Dienes, Jadyn McMahan, Eliza Neal, Chloe Sproull and Sarah Yeates to this year’s formal court.
The queen and princess will be crowned around 2:30 p.m. Friday, and community members can watch it live on the Punxsutawney Area School District YouTube channel. Only those with tickets will be allowed entry to the crowning due to COVID restrictions.
