PUNXSUTAWNEY — A coat and winter gear giveaway for families in need will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Lindsey Fire Company.
Anna Horner, the organizer of the event, said they held a similar giveaway on a somewhat smaller level at SS.C.D. Church.
“I started a charity foundation this year, just within the community,” Horner said. “I reached out to all the churches in Punxsutawney. About five of them participated, so we received a lot more coats this year.”
Horner said they’ve acquired 260 coats and over 200 other items, including hats, gloves and scarves.