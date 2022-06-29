PUNXSUTAWNEY — The ribbon was cut for the Winslow House Bed & Breakfast by members of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce last Thursday, which officially opened the new business in a historic home.
Tim Spence, co-owner, said beginning in 1868, Reuben and Martha Winslow began construction of what was Punxsutawney’s first true mansion.
At the time, some people in town were still living in log cabins, according to the The Historic Winslow Mansion, Punxsutawney.
Following the ribbon cutting, tours of the new bed and breakfast were held so visitors could check out the entire historic building.