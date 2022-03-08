BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County survived a large windstorm that traveled through in quick fashion Monday, leaving trees and power lines down in its wake and knocking out power in several areas.
Tracy Zents, Jefferson County emergency services director, said at Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners meeting, that Corsica was probably the biggest area that was without power. Approximately 200 people were without power there. As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were still 500 people without power county-wide.
“Penelec and Unilec both did a really great job to try and get everybody restored as quick as they could,” Zents said.