PUNXSUTAWNEY — Murphy Della White was honored as the 2021 recipient of the Punxsutawney Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
Nancy Pearce, Good Citizen committee chairman, welcomed White and her parents, Ben and Jenny White, to the May meeting of the local Chapter NSDAR.
White is an active senior at Punxsutawney Area High School.
She was chosen as Student of the Month in 10th grade and Career Women’s Club Girl of the Month as a senior. She was chosen to be a member of the Homecoming Queen’s Court by her peers. White has been on the high honor roll in grades 9-12.