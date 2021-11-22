PUNXSUTAWNEY — The first snow of the season has already come and gone in the Punxsutawney area, but is this a preview of what we can expect throughout winter, and as rifle deer hunting season begins this weekend?
Not necessarily, said Isaac Longley, meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College.
Longley said the long-range forecast indicates a swing in temperatures in December.
“Through the end of November, it’s going to be back and forth, cold to mild and back to cold,” he said. “It’s that time of year when we’ll see those typical swings and trend towards average throughout the end of the month.”