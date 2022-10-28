Trunk-or-Treat SS.C.D.

It wasn’t like a drive-in theater, but it was movie night outside at SS.C.D. during Trunk-or-Treat: (front, from left) Logan Skarbek, Ryan Cressley, (middle) Rowan Shiock, Milo Griffin, (back) Emily Shiock and Alicia Skarbek. They had the world’s largest boxes of popcorn.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Happy Halloween! It’s almost the big day, and communities throughout Jefferson County will be celebrating all weekend.

Most events are taking place on Monday, the day of Halloween itself. Punxsutawney will hold its annual parade at 6 p.m. Participants will form up on Union Street behind IUP’s Fairman Centre at 5:30, then march down to the Central Firehall for costume contest judging and prizes.

Tags

Recommended for you