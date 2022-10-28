PUNXSUTAWNEY — Happy Halloween! It’s almost the big day, and communities throughout Jefferson County will be celebrating all weekend.
Most events are taking place on Monday, the day of Halloween itself. Punxsutawney will hold its annual parade at 6 p.m. Participants will form up on Union Street behind IUP’s Fairman Centre at 5:30, then march down to the Central Firehall for costume contest judging and prizes.
Trick-or-treating will take place in the borough between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Residents who would like to give out treats should have their porch lights on, and trick-or-treaters are asked to only approach houses that have done this.
Bell Township will have trick-or-treating in the same timeframe. Big Run residents can trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween. The Betas will have their Safe House set up at the Big Run War Memorial.
Young Township is getting an early start, and will have trick-or-treating from 4 to 8 p.m. today.
Others have set special events for the weekend. The McCalmont Township supervisors have set a community Trunk-or-Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the township firehall parking lot. The event will be moved inside the building in the event of inclement weather.
The Anita Park Association is holding a Halloween Festival from noon to 11 p.m. today and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Saturday’s activities include a corn hole tournament, hayrides, a costume contest, a pumpkin decorating contest and haunted trails for children and adults. Sunday features a pet parade and costume contest, as well as a sweet treats contest. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids three to 13 and free for children under three. See the ad on Page 3 of this edition of The Spirit for a complete schedule.
There’s a big to-do in Brookville today, as the community brings back the Haunted Brookville event after several years of absence. There’s plenty on the schedule, with businesses and organizations participating all along Main Street. Establishments handing out treats will be marked with a candy corn image from the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be costume contests, dances and more. Go to https://brookvillechamber.com/haunted-brookville for more information.
Trick-or-treating in Brookville is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, following the parade at 5:30.