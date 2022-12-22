Wheelers and Dealers

Bethany McAnich, Amber McAnich and Natalie Battaglia came up with a way to spread some fun holiday cheer with their Critter Surprise product, which allows kids to pick from a variety of live animals to have their picture taken with and made into a greeting card, which is then emailed to their parents. They said they made a little over $200. Here they are pictured with Oscar and Poochie.

 Photo by Justin Felgar, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School seniors held their annual Wheelers and Dealers event on Wednesday, and hawked their self-created wares to both Hickory Grove Elementary students as well as to the public for play money. 

Social studies teacher Nancee Miles said her students did a very nice job. “I think the event was really nice; my students made some really great products this year, and I think the event gets them in the Christmas spirit and I think they did a very nice job. I am very proud of them.”

