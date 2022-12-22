BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School seniors held their annual Wheelers and Dealers event on Wednesday, and hawked their self-created wares to both Hickory Grove Elementary students as well as to the public for play money.
Social studies teacher Nancee Miles said her students did a very nice job. “I think the event was really nice; my students made some really great products this year, and I think the event gets them in the Christmas spirit and I think they did a very nice job. I am very proud of them.”