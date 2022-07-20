The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday reported that another Jefferson County resident had died of the virus and close to 50 new cases had been detected — similar to the increases tallied the week before.
A total of 246 people have died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
Wednesday’s data showed exactly 45 new cases of the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative total — covering the entirety of the pandemic — to 4,609, of which 6,393 are confirmed and 3,216 are probable.