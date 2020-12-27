Jefferson County saw a bit of good news Sunday, as the latest Pennsylvania Department of Health data reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the area for the first time since last Monday. However, the virus continued its spread, with 28 new cases bringing the total to 1,801 since the pandemic began.
featured
Weekend brings Jefferson County no new deaths, 28 more cases
Latest News
- 2020 in Review: August — School's back in session
- Weekend brings Jefferson County no new deaths, 28 more cases
- Big Run council approves budget, no tax increase
- VFW dedicates new flagpole in memory of Thomas R. Johnston
- Steelers rally to win division, beat Colts 28-24
- Jefferson County: Four more COVID-19 deaths, 62 more cases
- 2020 in Review: July — Having something to do
- From ‘Wonder Woman’ to ‘Star Wars,’ Jenkins’ rise continues
Popular Content
Articles
- Punxsutawney Area Hospital receives first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- 2020 in Review: April — Jefferson County’s first virus case
- Winter weather advisory issued for Punxsy, Jefferson County
- Jefferson County: Four more COVID-19 deaths, 62 more cases
- Local men raise more than $25K to aid Salvation Army
- Punxsy Chamber of Commerce helping businesses during pandemic
- Jefferson County records 31 new cases related to COVID-19
- Four more COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson County, pushing total to 31
- Early forecast calls for White Christmas in Punxsutawney
- Chamber of Commerce, Punxsy borough reach agreement on snow removal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.