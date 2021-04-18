Two days of reporting from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 20 more cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County on Sunday, bringing its cumulative total to 3,153. There were no new deaths, leaving the total at 94.
Weekend adds 20 COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County
- By Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit
