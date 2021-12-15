Make-A-Wish Jail or Bail principals

The Jail or Bail fundraiser will come to an end today as the Light Up a Child’s Life campaign moves to the Punxsutawney Area School District. The police have arrested high school assistant principal Lauren McLaughlin and principal Paul Hetrick for breaking dress code too many times. Will you jail them or bail them? 

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Light Up A Child’s Life fundraising campaign took a large jump on Wednesday 

Lacy Bair, Make-A-Wish regional director, said that the new total on Wednesday afternoon was $42,682 which lights up nine stars on the S&T Bank Light Up a Child’s Life tree.

“The Brookville Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 983 granted a wish with their contribution of $4,400,” Bair said

The Punxsutawney Christian School also came over and sang for them, in addition to bringing a donation of $295 raised from a Dress Down Day.

