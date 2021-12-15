PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Light Up A Child’s Life fundraising campaign took a large jump on Wednesday
Lacy Bair, Make-A-Wish regional director, said that the new total on Wednesday afternoon was $42,682 which lights up nine stars on the S&T Bank Light Up a Child’s Life tree.
“The Brookville Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 983 granted a wish with their contribution of $4,400,” Bair said
The Punxsutawney Christian School also came over and sang for them, in addition to bringing a donation of $295 raised from a Dress Down Day.