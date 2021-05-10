PUNXSUTAWNEY — After a period of more than a year — one that has included being closed and having drastically reduced hours because of the pandemic — the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center has announced this week that it is ready to expand its hours just in time for the summer travel season.
The center, which is located at 210 North Findley St. in the building that used to house the Punxsutawney post office, will now be open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Marlene Lellock, the executive director of the center, also said that with the updated hours comes another change that’s a first for PWDC, as it will now be open on Sundays.