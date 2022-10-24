Weather Center

Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. (Photo by Larry McGuire/Of The Spirit) 

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is going to be a little bit spooky this week with Halloween on the way.

Lisa Waksmunski, the new executive director at the Weather Discovery Center, said one of her first duties is to let the public know about some exciting things they have planned for the rest of this year.

Tags

Recommended for you