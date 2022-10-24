PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is going to be a little bit spooky this week with Halloween on the way.
Lisa Waksmunski, the new executive director at the Weather Discovery Center, said one of her first duties is to let the public know about some exciting things they have planned for the rest of this year.
She said a visit to the Weather Discovery Center is a fun activity for the whole family when the weather turns cool and damp and the snow starts to fly.
Waksmunski said this weekend, Oct. 28-30, is the Spooktacular Weekend, and activities are free with admission.
“All visitors in costume during Spooktacular Weekend will receive $1 off admission, plus get a treat and make a spooky craft in the classroom,” Waksmunski said.