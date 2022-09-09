Weather Discovery Center

The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center 

 Spirit file photo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — With fall just around the corner, the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery center has released a slate of events for the near future.

Ongoing right now, and running through Sunday, the Weather Center is holding Explore Space Weekend. Visitors can explore space with self-directed activities in the center’s classroom. These include making a constellation viewer, learning the phases of the moon with Oreo cookies and making and naming your own constellation.

