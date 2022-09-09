PUNXSUTAWNEY — With fall just around the corner, the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery center has released a slate of events for the near future.
Ongoing right now, and running through Sunday, the Weather Center is holding Explore Space Weekend. Visitors can explore space with self-directed activities in the center’s classroom. These include making a constellation viewer, learning the phases of the moon with Oreo cookies and making and naming your own constellation.
Next weekend, Saturday, Sept. 17, the Weather Center will host Get Moving Journey Day for Girl Scout juniors. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and costs $20 per Scout. Juniors will earn all awards in the Get Moving Journey through this program, called Energize, Investigate and Innovate. Instruction is through activities, games, technology and traditional book and paper. A snack and free time on the exhibits are included. Pre-registration is due Monday by calling 814-938-1000 or emailing info@weatherdiscovery.org.