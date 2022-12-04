PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center has announced its activities for the remainder of this month.
They include:
PJs and Pancakes with Santa and Phil: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The Weather Center and Punxsutawney Groundhog Club are collaborating to present this opportunity to have a pancake breakfast and take photos with Santa, Punxsutawney Phil and the Grinch. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, fruit, hot cocoa and orange juice. Kids will be able to decorate a cookie. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at www.groundhog.org or at Laska’s Pizza, the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center or the Weather Center.
Holly Tour: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The Weather Center is among the locations where tickets for the annual Holly Tour can be purchased. The $10 tickets can also be purchased at Laska’s Pizza or the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s tour includes the homes of Derrick and Barb Falgout, Donald and Sydney Barnett, Nikki Laska and John and Cherry Coble; two bed-and-breakfasts, The Gardner Mansion and Christian Miller House; and the Frostburg Methodist Church.
Winter Wonders: 12:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Children can learn about the winter season through activities, games and technology. A snack and free time on the exhibits are included. Tickets are $12, and pre-registration is required by Monday, Dec. 26, at educator@weatherdiscovery.org or 814-938-1000.
