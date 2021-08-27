PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is ready to offer a full schedule of events after a year of COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed on all facilities.
Marlene Lellock, executive director, said they are excited to get back to their full programming this fall.
“We are excited to offer a full schedule of fall programming this year, including options for Scouts BSA, Girl Scouts and the general public,” Lellock said, adding that the Weather Center can also happily accommodate private groups or cyber/homeschool visits upon request.