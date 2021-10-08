BROOKVILLE — Watershed Books will host a grand reopening at its new location at 194 Main St. today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The local non-profit bookstore opened on Nov. 6, 2020, at 108 Main St.. Jess Weible, executive director of the Watershed Journal, said the bookstore was not looking to move, but they could not pass up the opportunity presented to them.
“We were outgrowing our small space at our previous location,” she said. “We were getting lots and lots of donations and lots of participants for events, which are wonderful problems to have. We just couldn’t accommodate everything in our old space. We made it work, we were happy and grateful for what we had, but we had an opportunity come up with the people who own the building where we are moving to, and they had the space and they thought it would be perfect for a non-profit like us to come in to and use as our own and support the community. They really wanted to support that. With that opportunity and their support and generosity, we just couldn’t say no.”