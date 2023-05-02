BROOKVILLE — A Hunger Games-esque event has been happening in Brookville as the 10th-12th-grade students of Brookville Area High School are keeping the Water Wars tradition alive.
Brookville senior and school board student representative Kat Kelly said that Water Wars is an event for sophomores, juniors and seniors that revolves around teams of two trying to knockout other players with squirt guns. It costs $10 for a team of two. She said that there are some places that are off limits, such as the school and places of employment while a participant is on the clock. She said that if one of the team members gets out, their partner can get back in by getting four people out. She said whoever wins in the end is awarded all of the money that the teams paid, which this year is $470.