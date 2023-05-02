Water Wars

The sophomores, juniors and seniors of the Brookville Area High School have been keeping a Hunger Games-esque game alive with Water Wars, where teams of two pay an entry fee and then endeavor to get each other out in order for one team to get the collected money. Needless to say, the game gets competitive, and the odds aren’t always in everyone’s favor: (from left) Kat Kelly, Lucas Haight, Jake Popson, Brecken Cieleski, Gideon Waterbury and Reggan Olson.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

BROOKVILLE — A Hunger Games-esque event has been happening in Brookville as the 10th-12th-grade students of Brookville Area High School are keeping the Water Wars tradition alive.

Brookville senior and school board student representative Kat Kelly said that Water Wars is an event for sophomores, juniors and seniors that revolves around teams of two trying to knockout other players with squirt guns. It costs $10 for a team of two. She said that there are some places that are off limits, such as the school and places of employment while a participant is on the clock. She said that if one of the team members gets out, their partner can get back in by getting four people out. She said whoever wins in the end is awarded all of the money that the teams paid, which this year is $470.

