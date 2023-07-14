PUNXSUTAWNEY — Preparing for a wedding can be quite stressful.
There’s help on the way, as Wanderlust Event Rentals had a ribbon cutting in Barclay Square, hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce during the Festival in the Park.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 11:00 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Preparing for a wedding can be quite stressful.
There’s help on the way, as Wanderlust Event Rentals had a ribbon cutting in Barclay Square, hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce during the Festival in the Park.
The business is owned by Alex Dobson and Samantha Fairman.
Wanderlust Event Rentals was created after a frustrating attempt to plan an event with a lack of entertainment and rental options.
“We had each planned our own weddings and noticed a lack of rental options in our area,“ Fairman said.
