Wanderlust ribbon cutting

Wanderlust Event Rentals had a ribbon cutting for its photo booth in Barclay Square during Festival in the Park: (from left) Lacey Laney and Dan Gordon, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce members; Samantha Fairman and Alex Dobson, owners; Izzy Fairman, Phil Dobson, Katie Laska, Maria Temchulla and Kim Neigh, chamber members; and Max Fairman at the top in the doorway.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Preparing for a wedding can be quite stressful.

There’s help on the way, as Wanderlust Event Rentals had a ribbon cutting in Barclay Square, hosted by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce during the Festival in the Park. 

Tags

Recommended for you