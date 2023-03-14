PUNXSUTAWNEY — David Wachob has announced his campaign for another term as a member of the Punxsutawney Area School Board.
He released the following statement to The Spirit:
“My name is Dr. David Wachob, and I am seeking re-election for school director in the Punxsutawney Area School District. I have two daughters in the district, and my wife and I have always been active in their education. I’m a lifelong resident and graduated from the district in 2002.
“I currently work as a university professor and teacher education program coordinator. I have been teaching for 17 years and have three degrees in education. My career brings a unique experience that serves well on the board. I work with schools and teachers from all over western Pennsylvania, which allows me to see how other districts handle education and manage challenges we could potentially face locally.
“I am a strong conservative who will continue doing what’s best for our children while being responsible to taxpayers. My first term on the board was met with several unique challenges and unforeseen events. Through it all, I stayed true to my values and always kept the students, staff, and community in mind when making difficult decisions.
“As an active board member, I serve on several committees that are important to ensuring the district continues operating effectively. Some examples include teacher negotiation, staff negotiation, school wellness council, and several hiring committees. I have also served as vice president for the past two years.
“Lastly, I frequently visit both schools and spend time talking with teachers and staff to ensure their concerns and ideas are being heard. Engaging in these tasks and committees allow me to make informed decisions as a school director. I would love the opportunity to continue sharing my passion for education and our local community through another four-year term. I would truly appreciate your support this election year. Thank you!”
Punxsutawney Spirit campaign announcement policy: Any candidate for local office may submit an article with optional photo announcing their campaign for publication in The Spirit, free of charge. Articles and photos can be submitted to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com or dropped off at The Spirit office. Articles will be subject to editing for grammar, spelling and style. Additional campaign materials can be submitted to run as paid advertisements. Ads can be purchased by calling 814-938-8740 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing advertising@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
