PUNXSUTAWNEY -— At 9 a.m. Saturday morning, a large group of volunteers gathered and spread out over the downtown Punxsutawney streets, the park and alleyways to weed and clean up trash.
Meeting in the parking lot across from the Pantall Hotel, the Punxsutawney Garden Club worked with Pastor Devin Wintermyer and members the New Beginnings Church in Walston to remove a full pick-up truck of weeds and debris from the downtown.
Meanwhile, PRIDE and the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce directed another set of volunteers, including the PAHS Key Club and its president, Kaitlyn Bair, who set out from the Punxsutawney Area Community Center parking lot to weed all along Mahoning Street.
The New Beginnings Church group was engaging in what they
call one of their “Jere-miah Projects.” These group efforts are inspired by the Bible verse Jeremiah 2:16. That verse explains the Israelites’ realization that a way to make things better in a chaotic world is to perform acts that make a positive impact on the community.
Garden Club members applied fresh mulch to all the downtown street trees and open squares, while the mix of volunteers, from teens to seniors, moved in small groups along the sidewalks and streets pulling weeds, scraping sidewalk seams and bagging other trash. In less than two hours, the large group effort made a noticeable impact on the downtown’s appearance.