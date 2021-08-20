PUNXSUTAWNEY — Community members including the Rotary Club and five former Rotary boys of the month gathered recently to help with more projects to spruce up the North Findley Street Cemetery in Punxsutawney.
Bob Lott, one of the organizers of the North Findley Street Cemetery Guild, said that they had a great evening working at the historic location.
“We finished distributing the railroad ties up the hillside at the cemetery,” Lott said, adding that it was the five boys of the month who did the bulk of the work.