Rotary project North Findley railroad ties

The Punxsy Rotary Club solicited help from members and five former boys of the month to move 64 railroad ties up the hill at the North Findley Street Cemetery: (from left) Dave Wolfe, Bob Lott, Lowell Perry, Braxton Sherry, Tim Fezell, Ben Fezell, Graham Lott, Ben Skarbek, Garrett Fischer, Tim Cooper, Wendy Perry, Travis Perry, Duane Miller and Jim Davis. Missing from the photo is Eric Lott.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Community members including the Rotary Club and five former Rotary boys of the month gathered recently to help with more projects to spruce up the North Findley Street Cemetery in Punxsutawney.

Bob Lott, one of the organizers of the North Findley Street Cemetery Guild, said that they had a great evening working at the historic location.

“We finished distributing the railroad ties up the hillside at the cemetery,” Lott said, adding that it was the five boys of the month who did the bulk of the work.

