PUNXSUTAWNEY — Even though we’ve had snow flurries this week, the George C. Brown Community Pool is going to receive a cleaning and painting, as we hopefully say farewell to winter.
Lisa Switlick, Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole president, said it is time to get the pool ready for the upcoming season.
“We are having a cleanup day this Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pool, located on Cypress Street next to Harmon Field,” Switlick said. “There’s the draining of the pool that the borough will take care of for us, and then we have to make sure that it’s clean inside and touch up any paint chips and fix any cracks.”