PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re waking up this morning and things smell fresh and clean throughout town, there are several groups to thank for giving up their free time to help clean up downtown Punxsutawney.
Katie Laska, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce president, thanked the many people and organizations for their assistance in the cleanup.
“I want to thank Katie Donald and the PRIDE board for organizing the cleanup,” Laska said.
All three Punxsutawney fire companies, Elk Run, Central and Lindsey, hosed the sidewalks, though Lindsey eventually had to leave for a fire call.