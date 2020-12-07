Katie Donald said the decision to make Groundhog Day a virtual event in February was not an easy one.
The executive director of the Groundhog Club said it’s tough to put a price tag on the loss of all the events surrounding Groundhog Day.
“It’s a substantial blow to the economy, but we’re not the only one in the world. It’s really tough to say just how much because it’s a multi-county related event,” she said. “It will definitely be a tough and challenging year without having the income from Groundhog Day."
See Tuesday's edition of The Spirit for details.