PUNXSUTAWNEY — A group that is known for doing many community-minded things has come forward to take on the Memorial Day parade and program in Barclay Square.
Members of Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 voted Wednesday night to take over the organizing of this year’s events after its previous host, the local American Legion, canceled for the third consecutive year.
The first two cancellations were because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent, the Legion said, was because of a lack of manpower and resources.
Bob Lott, of the VFW, said that post members hope to organize it in a way that they can still be part of the program in Big Run.
“There may need to be some timing adjustments to what people were used to in the past,” Lott said. “VFW Post 2076 is a consolidation of the old Robinson-Morrison Post 2076 in Punxsy and Big Run VFW Post 9044. "