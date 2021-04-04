PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 2076 and the family of the late Army Sgt. 1st Class Scott R. Smith, who died July 17, 2006, in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, recently debuted a new Phantastic Phil in his memory.
According to his family, Smith 34, of Punxsutawney, was assigned to the 737th Explosive Ordnance Detachment, 52nd Ordnance Group, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and died of injuries sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated during a controlled ordnance clearing mission in Iskandariyah, Iraq.
Smith’s parents, Bob and Shirley, wanted to honor military personnel from all branches of service by donating Sgt. Major Phil to the Punxsutawney VFW.