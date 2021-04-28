PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076 held a Buddy Poppy and Loyalty Day dinner at the post on Maple Avenue this week in advance of the Buddy Poppy Drive being held on Saturday at various locations throughout town.
Bob Lott, VFW assistant adjutant, said that they are going to be handing out Buddy Poppies this coming Saturday at several locations throughout Punxsutawney.
“The big thing about poppies is that money col- lected from those donations have to be used to sup- port veterans somehow,” Lott said. “We can’t use it to pay the light bill here or insurance or something like that.”