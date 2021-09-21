VFW remembers local D-Day paratrooper

Wally Hurd, a Punxsutawney man who was a veteran of D-Day in World War II, is shown here during his trip to France for the 75th anniversary of the event two years ago. He passed on Friday, and is remembered here by Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076.

 Photo submitted

(Editor’s Note: Walter R. “Wally” Hurd passed away Friday at the age of 96. His story became well-known locally two years ago, when he traveled to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. During World War II, he was a paratroopher who parachuted into France on the day of the invasion. Bob Lott of the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 submitted this write-up in memory of Hurd.)

My earliest recollection of Wally Hurd is when I was about 14 years old.  Wally escorted a  group of us Big Run Boy Scouts to Camp Mountain Run for a week of camping.  

Over the years after that, I had many dealings with Wally — anything from buying insurance from him to playing on his team in the over-40 softball league to working on his car as I did mechanic work. However, for a period of about 50 years, I could not have told you he was a veteran.

Then, in 2013, at the end of a Veterans Day program, Wally came to me and said he would like to join our VFW post. As I completed the necessary paperwork to make him a member, things still did not click with me as to who was in my presence.  I had grown up with his two oldest sons who later told me that their dad never really talked much about his time in the war. 

After attending a few meetings, Wally brought a packet of materials and asked if anybody would like to go to Normandy for the 70th anniversary of D-Day. I asked if he was planning to go and if he had been there before.  

Very nonchalantly he replied, “Oh, yeah. I parachuted into Sainte-Mère-Église.” My mouth must have dropped, as I had never heard that he was a D-Day paratrooper.

I’m not sure if I was serious or joking, but I told him if he needed somebody to escort him to Normandy for the 75th anniversary, I would take him. For five years, he did not forget that. As the June 6, 2019, date was still several months off, we began making plans for the trip.

 

