VFW remembers local D-Day paratrooper

(Editor’s Note: Walter R. “Wally” Hurd passed away Friday at the age of 96. His story became well-known locally two years ago, when he traveled to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. During World War II, he was a paratroopher who parachuted into France on the day of the invasion. Bob Lott of the Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 submitted this write-up in memory of Hurd.)
My earliest recollection of Wally Hurd is when I was about 14 years old. Wally escorted a group of us Big Run Boy Scouts to Camp Mountain Run for a week of camping.
Over the years after that, I had many dealings with Wally — anything from buying insurance from him to playing on his team in the over-40 softball league to working on his car as I did mechanic work. However, for a period of about 50 years, I could not have told you he was a veteran.
Then, in 2013, at the end of a Veterans Day program, Wally came to me and said he would like to join our VFW post. As I completed the necessary paperwork to make him a member, things still did not click with me as to who was in my presence. I had grown up with his two oldest sons who later told me that their dad never really talked much about his time in the war.
After attending a few meetings, Wally brought a packet of materials and asked if anybody would like to go to Normandy for the 70th anniversary of D-Day. I asked if he was planning to go and if he had been there before.
Very nonchalantly he replied, “Oh, yeah. I parachuted into Sainte-Mère-Église.” My mouth must have dropped, as I had never heard that he was a D-Day paratrooper.
I’m not sure if I was serious or joking, but I told him if he needed somebody to escort him to Normandy for the 75th anniversary, I would take him. For five years, he did not forget that. As the June 6, 2019, date was still several months off, we began making plans for the trip.