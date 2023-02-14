Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076

Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 has begun fundraising to pave the parking lot at its building on Maple Avenue.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars is making plans to pave its parking lot.

VFW Post 2076 members have voted to begin fundraising to pave the parking lot at the post home on Maple Avenue.  

