The Mahoning Valley VFW Post and Auxiliary 2076 and the John Jacob Fisher American Legion Post and Unit 62 are co-sponsoring a Red Cross Bloodmobile from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the VFW Post 2076 home at 121 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. Appointments are requested, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “punxsy.” Eligible Type O, B- or A- donors are asked to consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are among the most commonly transfused blood components. Everyone must wear a mask. From left: Dan and Peggy Engle, American Legion Post 62; Pat Rougeux, Red Cross coordinator, American Legion Post 62 secretary and VFW 2076 Auxiliary secretary; and Nancy and Jim Davis, VFW Post 2076.
VFW, Legion hosting Bloodmobile
- By Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit
