VFW Legion Bloodmobile
Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

The Mahoning Valley VFW Post and Auxiliary 2076 and the John Jacob Fisher American Legion Post and Unit 62 are co-sponsoring a Red Cross Bloodmobile from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the VFW Post 2076 home at 121 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. Appointments are requested, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “punxsy.” Eligible Type O, B- or A- donors are asked to consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are among the most commonly transfused blood components. Everyone must wear a mask. From left: Dan and Peggy Engle, American Legion Post 62; Pat Rougeux, Red Cross coordinator, American Legion Post 62 secretary and VFW 2076 Auxiliary secretary; and Nancy and Jim Davis, VFW Post 2076.

